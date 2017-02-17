Tump hints of shift in US Middle East approach

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joined by their wives first lady Melania Trump, right, and Sara Netanyahu, left Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
United States president Donald Trump has pledged to deliver what he calls a "great peace deal" between Israel and the Palestinians. His comments come as he hosted Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington. The two leaders also discussed settlements in the West Bank, the possibility of a two-state solution and Iran.
