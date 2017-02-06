Tump's voters are happy

Mutlu Civiroglu Source: Supplied
Published 6 February 2017 at 2:43pm, updated 7 February 2017 at 1:15pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Kurdish journalist and political analyst Mutlu Civiroglu, we ask him about the controversial start to Donald Trump's presidency, and America's new international relations and foreign policy, including that with Australia and Iran in particular. Mutlu Civiroglu is based in Washington.
