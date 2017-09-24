SBS Kurdish

Turkey continues its threats against Kurdistan's independence referendum

Turkish President

Turkish President

Published 24 September 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 24 September 2017 at 4:18pm
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

A special report from our correspondent Hatice Kamer in Diyarbakir, on the latests messages of threat from Turkey against Kurdistan' independence referendum. Turkey to use force in Syria and Iraq...Kurdish analyst Sebahettin Korkmaz believe this shows nothing has changed in regards to Turkish policy when it comes to Kurds, however says that these are just threats and they will stop after the referendum is carried out.

