SBS Kurdish

Turkey deports Dutch journalist home

SBS Kurdish

Dutch journalist Ans Boersma

Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2019 at 7:11pm, updated 18 January 2019 at 7:22pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hatice Kamer’s report from Diyarbakır today focuses on violating human rights and journalism in Turkey. Detaining and deporting Dutch jounalist back home. The report also covers the campaign for this March’s Council elections, Mehmet Öcalan's visit to his brother Abdullah Öcalan in prison and Leyla Guven’s hunger strike.

Published 18 January 2019 at 7:11pm, updated 18 January 2019 at 7:22pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News