Turkey reaction on the use of chemical weapons in Syria

Hatice Kamer/Diyarbekir

Hatice Kamer/Diyarbekir

Published 7 April 2017 at 6:53pm, updated 7 April 2017 at 7:17pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our stringer Hatice Kamer from Diyarbekir reports on the Turkey's reaction on the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun and the latest issues in the Kurdish regions and Turkey in general.

