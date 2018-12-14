Turkey to launch new military operation in northern Syria

Source: AAP Image/EPA/STR
Published 14 December 2018 at 7:14pm
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages
Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir is about Turkey will launch a new military operation in northern Syria within days, targeting Kurdish militia fighters who are supported by U.S. troops east of the Euphrates river, President Tayyip Erdogan said. Turkish police have detained dozens of people, mostly women of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) since Monday, targeting party members and supporters who were on a hunger strike in support of the imprisoned HDP lawmaker Leyla Guven.
