Turkey's air strikes on Kobani's surrounding villages

Redwan Bezar, journalist

Source: Supplied

Published 4 November 2018 at 3:34pm, updated 4 November 2018 at 3:37pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to Kurdistan24 journalist Redwan Bezar from Kobani about the latest air strikes that Turkey is conducting on a number of Kobani’s surrounding villages. Mr Bezar has been covering the war against IS in Northern Syria for the past several years.

