SBS Kurdish

Turkey's elections and final campaign by political parties

SBS Kurdish

Elections in Turkey

Election campaign posters in Turkey Source: Hatice Kamer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2019 at 7:18pm, updated 29 March 2019 at 8:52pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hatice Kamer reports on the final election campaign push by the political parties in Turkey and the Kurdish region. Also covered in this report the hunger strike, and suicide by imprisoned Kurdish politicians, and more...

Published 29 March 2019 at 7:18pm, updated 29 March 2019 at 8:52pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News