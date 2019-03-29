Turkey's elections and final campaign by political parties

Election campaign posters in Turkey Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 29 March 2019 at 7:18pm, updated 29 March 2019 at 8:52pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hatice Kamer reports on the final election campaign push by the political parties in Turkey and the Kurdish region. Also covered in this report the hunger strike, and suicide by imprisoned Kurdish politicians, and more...
Available in other languages
