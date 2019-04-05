Turkey's local government election winners and losers

SBS Kurdish

local election counting in Turkey

Source: Supplied

Published 5 April 2019 at 7:29pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 7:32pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Local elections in Turkey took place on Sunday 31/03/2019; observers are looking at how President Recep Teyyib Erdogan is reacting to the loss of Istanbul and Ankara, after years of sustained electoral success. Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest regarding the election from Diyarbakir.

