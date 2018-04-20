Turkey's president announces early elections

Source: Supplied
Published 20 April 2018 at 8:57pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 9:02pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our stringer Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest news and current affairs regarding Turkey and the Kurdish regions. Erdogan's decision to bring the elections forward, Europe's report on Turkey's human rights situation and a special interview with the editor of the newspaper "Welat" Zeynel Abidin Bulut regarding Kurdish journalism anniversary.
