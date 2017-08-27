Turnbull against burqa ban, despite poll showing support

Pauline Hanson wearing Burqa Source: AAP
Published 27 August 2017 at 3:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he worries that burqas are used to oppress women but he will not pursue a ban of full-face veils. His remarks come despite a poll suggesting more than half of Australians would support the move. Mr Turnbull has joined senior MPs from all sides in cautioning against One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's push to ban the burqa.
Available in other languages
