Turnbull government formally responds to child abuse commission

Copies of the Final Report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse at Government House, in Canberra

Copies of the Final Report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse at Government House, in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 15 June 2018 at 7:37pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 7:41pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he'll deliver a national apology to child sexual abuse survivors, victims and their families on October the 22nd. It's part of the government's formal response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

