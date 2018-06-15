Turnbull government formally responds to child abuse commission

Copies of the Final Report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse at Government House, in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 15 June 2018 at 7:37pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 7:41pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he'll deliver a national apology to child sexual abuse survivors, victims and their families on October the 22nd. It's part of the government's formal response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
Published 15 June 2018 at 7:37pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 7:41pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share