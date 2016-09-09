SBS Kurdish

Turnbull invites ASEAN countries to summit in Australia

Malcolm Turnbull listens to Mayanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Malcolm Turnbull listens to Mayanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Source: AAP

Published 9 September 2016 at 8:43pm, updated 9 September 2016 at 8:45pm
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has invited South-East Asian leaders to a special summit in Australia to help resolve regional issues including the South China Sea dispute. Mr Turnbull has issued the invitation for 2018 during a special address at the ASEAN summit in Laos. Among the summit's key developments was a brief encounter between United States president Barack Obama and the Philippine president who had called him a "son of a whore."

