Turnbull wants Australia in world's top 10 arms exporters

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects the military truck Bushmaster during a visit to Thales Underwater Systems in Sydney, Monday, January 29, 2018. The Turnbull government has unveiled a new plan to boost Australian defence exports with an aim to move

Published 2 February 2018 at 8:12pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 8:16pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The Federal Government will offer billions of dollars in loans to companies that build military equipment in a push to expand Australia's arms-exporting market. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he wants Australia to be among the top 10 arms exporters in the world within a decade. But aid agencies and the Greens have sharply criticised the plan, warning the weapons could end up in the wrong hands.

