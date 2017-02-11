SBS Kurdish

Two asylum seekers deported and more are asked to leave Manus

SBS Kurdish

Manus detention centre

The detention centre at Manus Island Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 11 February 2017 at 7:47pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to reports by Kurdish journalist and activists, Behrouz Boochani, who has been detained by Australia in Manus Island for four years, PNG police forcefully deported two Nepali asylum seekers on Thursday. And now they have asked a number of them to leave and return home, as their application for seeking asylum has not been approved.

Published 11 February 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 11 February 2017 at 7:47pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News