Two asylum seekers deported and more are asked to leave Manus

Published 11 February 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 11 February 2017 at 7:47pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
According to reports by Kurdish journalist and activists, Behrouz Boochani, who has been detained by Australia in Manus Island for four years, PNG police forcefully deported two Nepali asylum seekers on Thursday. And now they have asked a number of them to leave and return home, as their application for seeking asylum has not been approved.
