SBS Kurdish

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

SBS Kurdish

Injured people inside a hospital after bombing in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria

Injured people inside a hospital after bombing in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 4:12pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations is calling for an immediate month-long humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, after deadly government air strikes in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus. The plea comes as UN war crimes experts say they're investigating reports of weapons containing chlorine gas again being used on civilians.

Published 11 February 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 4:12pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News