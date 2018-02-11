UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

Injured people inside a hospital after bombing in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria Source: AAP
Published 11 February 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 4:12pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The United Nations is calling for an immediate month-long humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, after deadly government air strikes in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus. The plea comes as UN war crimes experts say they're investigating reports of weapons containing chlorine gas again being used on civilians.
