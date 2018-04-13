SBS Kurdish

UN fails to agree over alleged chemical weapons use in Syria

SBS Kurdish

Ambassadors to the UN during a Security Council vote on the suspected Syrian chemical attack

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 April 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 7:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations Security Council has failed to agree on a response to apparent chemical weapons use in Syria. Russia vetoed a United States-drafted resolution to create a new mechanism to investigate such attacks, while the U-S and other countries then blocked a rival Russian bid to set up a separate investigation.

Published 13 April 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 7:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News