UN fails to agree over alleged chemical weapons use in Syria

Source: AAP
Published 13 April 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 7:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United Nations Security Council has failed to agree on a response to apparent chemical weapons use in Syria. Russia vetoed a United States-drafted resolution to create a new mechanism to investigate such attacks, while the U-S and other countries then blocked a rival Russian bid to set up a separate investigation.
