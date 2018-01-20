Unresolved human rights issues in Australia

AUSTRALIA, Sydney: Protestors rally for justice on the first day of the Northern Territory Royal Commission into juvenile justice in Sydney on October 11, 2016. Source: CrowdSpark.com
Published 21 January 2018 at 4:51am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed


International human rights group, Human Rights Watch (HRW), says Australia has made important progress this year in improving human rights. It cites the legalisation of same sex marriage, and a Royal Commission into the systematic abuse against children in detention as steps in the direct direction - but says many issues remain unresolved. The assessment comes in its latest World Report 2018 looking at the state of global human rights over the past year.
