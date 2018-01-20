SBS Kurdish

Unresolved human rights issues in Australia

Justice Rally

AUSTRALIA, Sydney: Protestors rally for justice on the first day of the Northern Territory Royal Commission into juvenile justice in Sydney on October 11, 2016. Source: CrowdSpark.com

Published 21 January 2018 at 4:51am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
International human rights group, Human Rights Watch (HRW), says Australia has made important progress this year in improving human rights. It cites the legalisation of same sex marriage, and a Royal Commission into the systematic abuse against children in detention as steps in the direct direction - but says many issues remain unresolved. The assessment comes in its latest World Report 2018 looking at the state of global human rights over the past year.

