Unrest in Kurdistan Region

unrest in sulaiman, Kurdistan Region

Source: Getty Images/Feriq Ferec/Anadolu Agency

Published 22 December 2017 at 7:14pm, updated 22 December 2017 at 7:21pm
By Shahen H Noori
There has been demonstrations in some cities and towns in Kurdistan Region, especially in Sulaimani and surrounding towns. Our correspondent Shahen Hama Nouri reports on the latest regarding the reasons for the demonstrations.

