SBS Kurdish

US and Russia reach possible turning point deal on Syrian conflict

SBS Kurdish

U-S Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

U-S Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 September 2016 at 12:38pm, updated 11 September 2016 at 3:09pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United States and Russia have hailed a breakthrough deal to put Syria's peace process back on track.The agreement includes a nationwide ceasefire effective from Monday (September 12), improved aid access and joint targeting of banned Islamist groups.

Published 11 September 2016 at 12:38pm, updated 11 September 2016 at 3:09pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News