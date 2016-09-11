US and Russia reach possible turning point deal on Syrian conflict

U-S Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Source: AP
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United States and Russia have hailed a breakthrough deal to put Syria's peace process back on track.The agreement includes a nationwide ceasefire effective from Monday (September 12), improved aid access and joint targeting of banned Islamist groups.
