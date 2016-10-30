US election campaign 2016

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Source: John Locher - AAP
Published 30 October 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 30 October 2016 at 4:41pm
By Chahin Baker
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The election campaign for the 45th president of the USA has been going on for a while. In this weeks topic Chahin Baker analyses the situation and the two candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Published 30 October 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 30 October 2016 at 4:41pm
By Chahin Baker
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share