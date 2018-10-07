SBS Kurdish

US ends treaty after Iran victory in international court

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Source: AAP

Published 7 October 2018 at 3:06pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered the United States to ensure sanctions against Iran do not impact humanitarian aid nor civil-aviation safety. The ruling is a victory for Iran, which has argued sanctions imposed since May violate the terms of a 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two nations. In response, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has terminated the treaty.

