SBS Kurdish

US-Iran relations, can it get worse?

SBS Kurdish

Rahim Rashidi

Source: Rahim Rashidi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 26 August 2018 at 3:22pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As threats from both United States and Iran continue, despite having hinted regime change before, this week US National Security Advisor John Bolton, said the US do not aim for regime change in Iran but would want to see changes in its behaviour. In this interview with Kurdish journalist Rahim Rashidi from Washington we discuss the tensions between the two countries, and where it might be heading...

Published 26 August 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 26 August 2018 at 3:22pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News