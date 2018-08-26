US-Iran relations, can it get worse?

Source: Rahim Rashidi
Published 26 August 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 26 August 2018 at 3:22pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As threats from both United States and Iran continue, despite having hinted regime change before, this week US National Security Advisor John Bolton, said the US do not aim for regime change in Iran but would want to see changes in its behaviour. In this interview with Kurdish journalist Rahim Rashidi from Washington we discuss the tensions between the two countries, and where it might be heading...
Published 26 August 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 26 August 2018 at 3:22pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share