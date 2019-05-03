SBS Kurdish

US special envoy to Syria James Jeffrey visits Turkey

James Jeffrey visit to Turkey

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer

Published 3 May 2019 at 7:11pm, updated 3 May 2019 at 7:18pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on U.S. special envoy to Syria James Jeffrey's visit to Turkey discussing the issues of a planned safe zone, a Manbij road map, an Idlib memorandum, a political solution and the rebuilding of Syria. Also in the report is May Day celebrations.

