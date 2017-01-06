US spy chiefs 'resolute' on Russian cyber-interference in presidential poll

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper Source: AAP
Published 6 January 2017
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
United States intelligence chiefs have told Congress they are sure Russia interfered in the U-S presidential election.The Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, has told a congressional committee Russia hacked Democratic Party institutions and operatives and disseminated propaganda and fake news aimed at influencing the November presidential election. Mr Clapper says Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacking and says the motive will be revealed next week.
