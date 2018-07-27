US threatens Turkey for jailed pastor

Source: AAP Image/ EPA/MUSTAFA KOPRULU
Published 27 July 2018 at 7:04pm, updated 27 July 2018 at 7:17pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Xatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest issues between the US and Turkey regarding the jailed pastor Andrew Bronson. Also in the report the owner of Avesta publications Abdulla Keskin speaks about the ban on a book on Kurdistan’s history and a short interview with HDP’s youngest member of parliament Dersim Dag.
