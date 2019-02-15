US troops to withdraw from Syria 'within weeks'

Civilians flee the Syrian town of Baghouz Source: Al Jazeera
Published 15 February 2019 at 6:39pm, updated 16 February 2019 at 6:39pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The United States has announced it could withdraw troops from Syria in a matter of weeks because its military forces are on the brink of completely wiping out I-S's so-called caliphate. The group's territory in Iraq and Syria has been diminished to a tiny patch on the border, in Syria's Deir Az Zor province.
