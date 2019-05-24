US-Turkey tension over Russian missile system purchase

Fatma Turgay (above)
Turkey's President Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Russia's President Putin ahead of talks on Syria. (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 24 May 2019 at 8:14pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 8:20pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer reports on the latest development in Turkey and North Kurdistan; tensions flare-up between the US and Turkey over the purchase of Russian missile system S-400, a woman was killed by her estranged husband in the Kurdish city of Diyarbekir/Amed, and the latest of the situation of the jailed Kurdish leader Abdulla Ocalan.
