US-Turkey tension over Russian missile system purchase

Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin

Turkey's President Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Russia's President Putin ahead of talks on Syria. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 24 May 2019 at 8:14pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 8:20pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer reports on the latest development in Turkey and North Kurdistan; tensions flare-up between the US and Turkey over the purchase of Russian missile system S-400, a woman was killed by her estranged husband in the Kurdish city of Diyarbekir/Amed, and the latest of the situation of the jailed Kurdish leader Abdulla Ocalan.

Fatma Turgay (above)

