SBS Kurdish

VIVA: All you need to know about cruising

SBS Kurdish

cruise ship

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2018 at 6:37pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:46pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians love the sea, and cruising is growing in popularity with the over fifties. So, why are more of us choosing these holidays and what are the things to consider before setting sail for the ocean?

Published 11 February 2018 at 6:37pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:46pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News