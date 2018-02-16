SBS Kurdish

VIVA: How to cut down on sugar in your diet

Sweets

Published 16 February 2018 at 4:42pm, updated 16 February 2018 at 4:44pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nearly two-thirds of Australian adults are either overweight or obese. Dieticians suspect our appetite for all things sweet is a major factor. Australians also consume an average of 26 teaspoons of sugar a day so it's little wonder why so many struggle to maintain a healthy weight.

Available in other languages
