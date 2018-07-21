SBS Kurdish

VIVA: How to get support from your family

Helping supportive hand

Source: Getty Images

Published 21 July 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:47pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Asking for help from your family isn't always easy. It may come naturally for those with a close-knit family, but for others it may appear needy. The secret to getting support often requires a bit of forward planning.

