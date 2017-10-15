SBS Kurdish

Viva: How to talk about Depression

SBS Kurdish

Depression

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2017 at 3:20pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 3:22pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As we get older, for some, loneliness looms and a sense of purpose can go missing. It’s estimated that between 10 to 15 per cent of older people go through depression. What are the signs and how can you best start a conversation with the person you're worried about?

Published 15 October 2017 at 3:20pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 3:22pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News