VIVA: Keeping the brain healthy to prevent dementia

Green apples Source: Getty Images
Published 22 September 2017 at 5:43pm
By Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Did you know that dementia is predicted to become Australias leading cause of death in the next few years?The chronic illness affects almost one in ten Australians aged 65 plus. Whilst there is currently no cure, a nutritional expert for older people believes you can actually cheat dementia by eating better food for the brain.
