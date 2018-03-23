VIVA: Questions to ask your pharmacist

Source: Getty images
Published 23 March 2018
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
With medical breakthroughs and better nutrition, the life expectancy of Australians has increased by at least 30 years over the past century. And its expected to rise to 95 years by 2055. As people seek ways to improve their health, it is important to understand the prescribed medications and supplements to avoid complications. You can start by asking your pharmacist questions.
