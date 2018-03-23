SBS Kurdish

VIVA: Questions to ask your pharmacist

Published 23 March 2018 at 7:07pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:47pm
Available in other languages

With medical breakthroughs and better nutrition, the life expectancy of Australians has increased by at least 30 years over the past century. And its expected to rise to 95 years by 2055. As people seek ways to improve their health, it is important to understand the prescribed medications and supplements to avoid complications. You can start by asking your pharmacist questions.

