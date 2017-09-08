Viva: Weighing up the health benefits of three popular diets

Vegetables Source: Getty Images
Published 8 September 2017
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Nearly two-thirds of Australian adults are overweight or obese. It is little wonder that 1 in 3 people go on a diet every year. We explore three popular weight-loss diets: Paleo, Atkins and the Low Carb, High Fat diet, and examine what they mean for the over fifties age group.You can find out how to lose weight in a healthy manner by checking out the Eat for Health website at: www.eatforhealth.gov.au/eating-well/tips-eating-well/tips-losing-weight-healthily
