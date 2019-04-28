Viva: What are the essential technology seniors should learn?

Seniors and technology Source: Getty
Published 28 April 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Three in five older Australians, see themselves as being more tech-savvy than the past. However, with endless devices and applications within the touch of a few buttons, what are the essential skills one should learn to embed modern technology into our everyday reality?
Published 28 April 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share