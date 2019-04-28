SBS Kurdish

Viva: What are the essential technology seniors should learn?

SBS Kurdish

Seniors and technology

Seniors and technology Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Three in five older Australians, see themselves as being more tech-savvy than the past. However, with endless devices and applications within the touch of a few buttons, what are the essential skills one should learn to embed modern technology into our everyday reality?

Published 28 April 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News