Wagga Wagga home to Australia's first Yazidi burial site

When the Yazidi community first came to Wagga two years ago, one of their main concerns was having a place where they could be buried together – a custom which is part of their tradition.





Belinda Crain, CEO of Wagga Multicultural Council, has been the driving force behind the proposal, representing the community at Wagga City Council.





“After discussing with the community about what their needs were, the Council allocated some land and we all went out to the actual site to ensure the land that was allocated was appropriate for the community and their needs,” Ms Crain said.





Source: supplied by Belinda Crain





The Council approved a site for 120 plots and a prayer room to be built at a later stage at Wagga Wagga monumental cemetery.





“They are relieved .. for them knowing it has been approved has given them some peace of mind,” Ms Crain said.







“There’s another three settlements of Yezidis across Australia and we are the first in the country to have the Yazidi section. If any of the Yazidis from the other three settlements were to pass, they would most likely come to Wagga to be buried.”





Ms Crain said the burial site is extremely important for the community.





'Buried together'

“It was the first issue they had raised and it was essential for them to actually know that they would have a place where they could be buried together.”





The Yazidi people are also hoping to build a prayer room, however, it must be constructed at their own expense.





“There is land that can be used. It’s on the agenda but that would be about the community working together to achieve that goal.” Wagga Cemetery Source: Supplied





Ms Crain said there have been no issues or disputes from the Wagga community at large over the burial site. "The cemetery where the burial plots have been sectioned for, has all other denominations that have their own areas as well, so it's not something new."







Wagga Multicultural Council is working on a separate, environmental project which involves the area's multicultural community. Wagga Multicultural Council has leased some land from the local council in North Wagga. Community garden, North Wagga Source: Supplied





“We recently leased 13 acres of land in North Wagga where different sections of the community are encouraged to take a section or plot to plant or work the land, families from diverse communities can plant some of their favourite produce.” Source: supplied by Belinda Crain





Belinda Crain said it’s up to the communities what they grow on the land.

















