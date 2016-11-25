Wagga Wagga welcomes refugee communities

Refugee children at school in Wagga Source: SBS
The Riverina, in southern New South Wales, is now taking in more refugees than ever with more Yazidi families arriving this week as they flee from I-S. Some 3,000 asylum seekers - from countries including Myanmar, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Iraq - have already built new lives there. As part of a special series this week, SBS visits some of the communities - old and new - to see how they're settling in.
