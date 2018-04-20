Wagga Wagga Yazidi community welcomes New Year festivity

Source: Supplied
Published 20 April 2018 at 9:14pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Kurdish Yazidi community celebrated its second Yazidi New Year (Charshema Sor) Wagga Wagga. A few hundred people attended the event in Wagga Wagga's Botanic Gardens where everyone enjoyed food and dancing. We spoke to the Multicultural Council's Manager, Belinda Crain regarding the event and how the community is settling there. We also spoke to several members of the Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga regarding their feelings towards this special event.
