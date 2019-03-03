Wagga Wagga's Yezidi Community protest against ISIS crimes

Yezidi Protest in Wagga Wagga- Araso Kano (second from left in front row) Source: Aras Kano
Published 3 March 2019 at 2:39pm, updated 3 March 2019 at 2:44pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Yezidi community in Wagga Wagga organised a protest to condemn ISIS crimes against them in Syria and Iraq, and have asked Australia and the international community to do more to help the victims of ISIS. This comes as 50 decapitated bodies where found near the village of Baghoz the last IS territory in eastern Syria, believed to be of those women and girls enslaved by ISIS. Aras Kano speaks to us about the protest and what they ask the Australian Government and the world to do to help.
Published 3 March 2019 at 2:39pm, updated 3 March 2019 at 2:44pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share