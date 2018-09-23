Weakness of opposition means current political power balance will continue in KR

Lawk Ghafuri Source: Supplied
Published 23 September 2018 at 3:12pm, updated 23 September 2018 at 7:49pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with political analyst Lawk Ghafuri we discuss the pre-election mood in the Kurdistan Region, whether Kurdish voters have any hope in the outcome of the election, and will there be a shift in power balance in Kurdistan Regional Government. Lawk Ghafuri is based in London and he is currently in Kurdistan.
