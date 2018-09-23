SBS Kurdish

Weakness of opposition means current political power balance will continue in KR

SBS Kurdish

Lawk Ghafuri

Lawk Ghafuri Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2018 at 3:12pm, updated 23 September 2018 at 7:49pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with political analyst Lawk Ghafuri we discuss the pre-election mood in the Kurdistan Region, whether Kurdish voters have any hope in the outcome of the election, and will there be a shift in power balance in Kurdistan Regional Government. Lawk Ghafuri is based in London and he is currently in Kurdistan.

Published 23 September 2018 at 3:12pm, updated 23 September 2018 at 7:49pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News