Western air strike, Russian-Iranian retaliation and role of UN in Syria

Yerevan Saeed Source: Supplied
Published 15 April 2018 at 3:11pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 4:18pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Yerevan Saeed, Washington based political analyst on Middle East and Gulf States, we discuss the recent military action against Syrian government by US, Uk and France, possible retaliation from Russia and Iran, as well as the role of the UN today. Western forces struck Syria with more than 100 missiles on Saturday in the first coordinated Western strikes against the Syrian government, targeting what they said were chemical weapons sites, in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack. In a tweet, President Trump says it was a "perfectly executed strike" and that is "Mission Accomplished".
Published 15 April 2018 at 3:11pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 4:18pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share