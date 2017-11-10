SBS Kurdish

What are the current Baghdad KRG relations?

Sulaimany/Shahen Hama Noori

Published 10 November 2017 at 8:15pm, updated 10 November 2017 at 8:20pm
Source: SBS
Our reporter from Slemani, covering the latest situation regarding the hopes for discussion between Erbil and Baghdad, with the central government reducing the KRG budget that has now been rejected by Kurdistan. More on the tense relations and internal Kurdish issues in this report.

