What does Nadia Murad's appointmemt as UN Goodwill Ambassador mean for the Yazidi cause?

Published 25 September 2016 at 2:53pm, updated 25 September 2016 at 3:12pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Ahmed Khudida- Deputy Chairperson for Yazda Organisation, we ask him about Nadia Murad's appointment as UN Goodwill Ambassador and how this will help the Yezidi cause, the appointment process as well as their organisation's objectives...
Ahmed Khudida at Nadia Murad's appointment as UN Goodwill Ambassador (Eskinder Debebe)
