What does Nadia Murad's appointmemt as UN Goodwill Ambassador mean for the Yazidi cause?

Ahmed Khudid and Nadia Murad with Ban Ki Moon

Ahmed Khudid and Nadia Murad with Ban Ki Moon Source: UQ

Published 25 September 2016 at 2:53pm, updated 25 September 2016 at 3:12pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with Ahmed Khudida- Deputy Chairperson for Yazda Organisation, we ask him about Nadia Murad's appointment as UN Goodwill Ambassador and how this will help the Yezidi cause, the appointment process as well as their organisation's objectives...

Ahmed Khudida at Nadia Murad's appointment as UN Goodwill Ambassador (Eskinder Debebe)

Ahmed Khudida at Nadia Murad's appointment as UN Goodwill Ambassador (Eskinder Debebe)

 

