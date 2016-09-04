SBS Kurdish

What happened to "the Arab Spring"?

Aleppo, Syria

Aleppo, Syria

Published 4 September 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 30 October 2016 at 4:40pm
By Chahin Baker
Nearly Five years ago the "Arab Spring" was mentioned daily. International media, politicians and people who were interested in politics were engaged in the "Arab Spring" conversations. In todays program Chahin Baker analysis to why the "Arab Spring" did not succeed.

