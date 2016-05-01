SBS Kurdish

What ignited recent fights in Xurmatu?

Hunar Ahmad. Kurdish fighter in Xurmatu

Hunar Ahmad. Kurdish fighter in Xurmatu Source: AAP

Published 1 May 2016 at 3:58pm, updated 1 May 2016 at 4:32pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Journalist Hunar Ahmad, has been in Xurmatû în the past week covering the fights between Peshmerga and the Shiite People's Mobilisation melitia, In this interviews he shares his insight about the reasons that led to the conflict and the current sitiuation in the town.

