What is the future of technology in the workplace?

Employment-Tech

Employment-Tech Source: Public Domain

Published 11 August 2017 at 8:33pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 8:35pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Rizgar Ari, who has been in telecommunications and technology sector for almost 10 years... we ask him about the future of technology based employment. We also discuss the the ways in which people, including university student to business owners, can keep up with fast-paced technological changes.

