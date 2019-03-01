SBS Kurdish

What's so special about Australia's Mardi Gras?

Radha La Bio performs for the media launch. Friday November 2, 2018.

Radha La Bio performs for the media launch. Friday November 2, 2018. Source: AAP Image/Petter Rae

Published 1 March 2019 at 7:30pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:19pm
By Uma Rishi, Evan Young
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

The annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras ((grah)) parade is the centrepiece of the entire Mardi Gras festival. And this weekend's ((Saturday 2 March 2019)) parade is expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people, all around Australia. But what is Mardi Gras -- and why is it significant?

