WhatsApp the newest language learning tool

Published 24 May 2019 at 6:26pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 7:17pm
Presented by Roza Germian
The instant messaging application WhatsApp is one of the most common that people right across the world use to keep in touch. But it's now being used to provide for easier learning, too, shared between strangers in different countries who didn't previously know each other.

