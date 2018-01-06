SBS Kurdish

When foster care comes to an end... perhaps too early

SBS Kurdish

Aidan, left, and Jacqui Reed

Aidan, left, and Jacqui Reed Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2018 at 9:58am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many Australians will enjoy the Christmas-New Year period with close family and friends, but that is not an option for everyone. Foster children often find their "family life" comes to an abrupt end when they turn 18 years old. Welfare groups say the system needs to change so young people can transition gradually from care to adult life.

Published 7 January 2018 at 9:58am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News